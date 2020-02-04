Flyers' Scott Laughton: Breaks deadlock
Laughton scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.
Laughton has scored in three straight games. The 25-year-old has posted nine goals, 14 points, 46 shots and 77 hits through 33 games this year. He operates in a bottom-six role, but the recent scoring binge could make him useful as a depth option in DFS for Thursday's game against the Devils.
