Flyers' Scott Laughton: Breaks out with three helpers
Laughton recorded three assists with two PIM and two hits in a 7-4 victory against the Wild on Monday.
The 24-year-old came into the night with three assists in the last 10 games, so this was quite the breakout. His three points Monday set a new career high. Maybe the Flyers finally have something in their third line with Laughton, Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds, but owners shouldn't count on it. Laughton has only seven goals and 18 points in 46 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...