Laughton recorded three assists with two PIM and two hits in a 7-4 victory against the Wild on Monday.

The 24-year-old came into the night with three assists in the last 10 games, so this was quite the breakout. His three points Monday set a new career high. Maybe the Flyers finally have something in their third line with Laughton, Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds, but owners shouldn't count on it. Laughton has only seven goals and 18 points in 46 games this season.