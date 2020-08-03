Laughton scored a goal on two shots and racked up 12 PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over Boston in the round-robin opener.

Laughton closed out the scoring in this one, leading a 2-on-1 rush and beating Jaroslav Halak from the left circle to make it 4-1 just over four minutes into the third period. The 26-year-old Laughton was a steady performer during the regular season, picking up 27 points and a career-high 13 goals in 49 games. His goal total was aided greatly by a 17.6 shooting percentage that was nearly double his previous career high.