Laughton has registered two goals and an assist while averaging 13:13 of ice time per contest through the first six games of the season.

The 2012 first-round selection has settled into a defense-first role centering the fourth line and killing penalties. Laughton hasn't been able to generate notable offensive numbers in the pros, and it's more likely that he will carve out a role as a bottom-six checker than a top-six scorer. There's definitely potential if he's promoted up the depth chart or receives power-play looks, though.