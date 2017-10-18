Flyers' Scott Laughton: Chipping in offense to start campaign
Laughton has registered two goals and an assist while averaging 13:13 of ice time per contest through the first six games of the season.
The 2012 first-round selection has settled into a defense-first role centering the fourth line and killing penalties. Laughton hasn't been able to generate notable offensive numbers in the pros, and it's more likely that he will carve out a role as a bottom-six checker than a top-six scorer. There's definitely potential if he's promoted up the depth chart or receives power-play looks, though.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Re-ups with Philly•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Demoted to AHL affiliate•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Returns to practice•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Sent to AHL for conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...