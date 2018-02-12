Laughton has skated primarily with Jordan Weal and Michael Raffl the past two games.

With just eight goals, eight assists and 75 shots through 56 games this season, Laughton doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside. However, this is a notable promotion because he's recorded 42 PIM and 80 hits, so in cavernous settings including those categories, Laughton's at least back on the radar now that he's projected to play a few more minutes per game.