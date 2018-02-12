Flyers' Scott Laughton: Climbs depth chart to third line
Laughton has skated primarily with Jordan Weal and Michael Raffl the past two games.
With just eight goals, eight assists and 75 shots through 56 games this season, Laughton doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside. However, this is a notable promotion because he's recorded 42 PIM and 80 hits, so in cavernous settings including those categories, Laughton's at least back on the radar now that he's projected to play a few more minutes per game.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Takes minus-3 rating in win•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Snaps 21-game goal drought•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Registers three shots in loss•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Three shots in loss to Wild•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Chipping in offense to start campaign•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Re-ups with Philly•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...