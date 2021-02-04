Laughton notched an assist, two hits, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Laughton set up Joel Farabee for the Flyers' third goal of the game, but that was only half the story. Laughton took an interference minor penalty at 19:52 of the third period after the Bruins rallied to tie the game at 3-3. He was in the sin bin as Patrice Bergeron completed the Bruins' comeback 31 seconds into overtime. A mixed result for sure, but Laughton now has six points, eight PIM, 26 hits and 13 shots on net through 11 contests this season. He's been a physical presence with a decent scoring touch on the Flyers' third line.