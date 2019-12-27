Play

Laughton's (groin) status for Saturday's matchup with San Jose will be determined after morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Laughton has missed Philadelphia's last five games due to a groin injury, but he's clearly closing in on a return. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old will resume his duties as a bottom-six forward and penalty killer for the Flyers.

