Flyers' Scott Laughton: Could play Saturday
Laughton's (groin) status for Saturday's matchup with San Jose will be determined after morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Laughton has missed Philadelphia's last five games due to a groin injury, but he's clearly closing in on a return. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old will resume his duties as a bottom-six forward and penalty killer for the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.