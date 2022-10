Laughton produced a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers applied heavy pressure from their blue line, resulting in a Canucks turnover and Laughton's first point of the young season. Drafted 20th overall in 2012, Laughton continues to take on additional responsibilities. He is currently occupying a spot on the top line for a Flyers team that is off to a 2-0-0 start.