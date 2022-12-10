Laughton scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Laughton capitalized on a turnover by Vegas goalie Adin Hill early in the second period. The gift-wrapped goal was the only one the Flyers were able to get. This was Laughton's third point in as many games, and the veteran forward is up to four tallies, 10 points, 59 shots on net, 61 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 24 contests overall. With the Flyers' forward depth in shambles due to injuries, Laughton's top-six spot shouldn't be in question.