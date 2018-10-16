Flyers' Scott Laughton: Earning his keep
Laughton will not come out of the lineup when Corban Knight returns according to Dave Isaac of The Courier Post.
Although this isn't an official report from Isaac, it makes perfect sense. Laughton is tied for the team lead with three goals through five games. The Flyers have struggled to score a bit this season, so coach Dave Hakstol isn't going to take out a top scorer. Knight received some practice time in place of Laughton on Monday, but that was apparently pre-planned. When Knight returns, he will likely need to replace someone else in the lineup.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice in win over Ottawa•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Posts three assists versus Rangers•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: New career high in goals•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Climbs depth chart to third line•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Takes minus-3 rating in win•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Snaps 21-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...