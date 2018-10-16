Laughton will not come out of the lineup when Corban Knight returns according to Dave Isaac of The Courier Post.

Although this isn't an official report from Isaac, it makes perfect sense. Laughton is tied for the team lead with three goals through five games. The Flyers have struggled to score a bit this season, so coach Dave Hakstol isn't going to take out a top scorer. Knight received some practice time in place of Laughton on Monday, but that was apparently pre-planned. When Knight returns, he will likely need to replace someone else in the lineup.