Flyers' Scott Laughton: Earns qualifying offer
The Flyers have extended a qualifying offer to Laughton.
Laughton enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (20) and shots on goal (130) while appearing in all 82 regular-season games, so it's not surprising to see that the Flyers are interested in keeping him around. It's safe to assume that the 25-year-old will reprise his role as a regular in Philadelphia's bottom six in 2019-20.
