Laughton staved off elimination for the Flyers with a deflection goal at 12:20 of overtime. He also drew an assist on James van Riemsdyk's second-period goal for his first multi-point effort since the qualifying round robin. It was a handy all-around performance by Laughton, who also won four of seven faceoffs and was a plus-2.