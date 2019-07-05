Flyers' Scott Laughton: Files for arbitration
Laughton filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Laughton appeared in all 82 regular-season games for Philadelphia last season and logged career highs in goals (12), assists (20), points (32), shots on goal (130), hits (146) and average ice time per game (14:51). With a season that looks so good in the spreadsheet, it's understandable to see why Laughton feels entitled to a higher salary than the qualifying offer extended to him by the Flyers in late June. It's also understandable to think that both parties would strike a deal on a new salary for the Canadian at or before the arbitration hearings and move forward to the 2019-20 season.
