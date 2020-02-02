Play

Laughton scored for the second straight game in a 6-3 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Two games since the All-Star break, and Laughton has two goals. He's notched those tallies in just four shots, bringing his shooting percentage up for the season to 18.2 percent. That's likely not sustainable, but owners have still enjoyed his eight goals and 13 points in 32 games this season.

