Laughton recorded an assist and five shots on net in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old posted no goals and four assists in the last 12 games, but it was still a very nice offensive season for Laughton. He finished 2018-19 with 12 goals and 32 points, both of which were career highs. Laughton posted career bests with 53 PIM, 130 shots on net and 146 hits as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories