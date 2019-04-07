Laughton recorded an assist and five shots on net in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old posted no goals and four assists in the last 12 games, but it was still a very nice offensive season for Laughton. He finished 2018-19 with 12 goals and 32 points, both of which were career highs. Laughton posted career bests with 53 PIM, 130 shots on net and 146 hits as well.