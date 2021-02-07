Laughton scored three goals on three shots, adding a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

It was the first career hat trick for the 26-year-old, who scored in every period for the Flyers. Laughton is coming off his best-ever season on a point-per-game basis in 2019-20 and doesn't appear inclined to give back those gains, producing four goals and nine points in 13 games to begin the current campaign. Laughton's bottom-six role and lack of power-play time limits his ultimate ceiling, but he was the 20th overall pick in the 2012 draft and Philly's depth on the wing provides him with more talented linemates than he'd find in many other organizations.