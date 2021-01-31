Laughton scored the winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. He also had three hits and two shots.

Laughton's goal was his first of the season and it was a beauty. The 26-year-old entered the offensive zone with possession of the puck, patiently weaved his way through the slot, outwaited Semyon Varlamov and beat him from below the left faceoff circle. Laughton also set up Jakub Voracek's first-period goal on a nifty give-and-go, giving Laughton his first multi-point game of the year.