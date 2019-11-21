Flyers' Scott Laughton: Given green light
Laughton (finger) has been medically cleared and will be available for Saturday's game against the Flames.
Laughton has been sidelined since suffering a broken finger Oct. 26 against the Blue Jackets, but he appears poised to make his long-awaited return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary. The 25-year-old picked up three helpers in nine games prior to his injury and should slot into a middle-six role against the Flames.
