Flyers' Scott Laughton: Going quiet
Laughton hasn't recorded a point in the last six games but does have seven PIM during that stretch.
The 24-year-old has six goals and has tallied four of them in two games. That's not a bad final total, but it's not the consistency owners would like to see. Laughton is going to be most useful in leagues with hits. He has 34 hits in 22 games this season.
