Flyers' Scott Laughton: Going silent in scoring department
Laughton hasn't scored a point in the last five games and only has four shots on goal during that stretch.
Owners shouldn't have expected all that much scoring production from Laughton anyway, but he somewhat raised expectations when he tallied four goals and five points in eight games. But the last five contests have brought him back to the mean, and actually, he's probably due for an even stronger correction. Despite the goal drought, Laughton has a 20.0 shooting percentage. Last season, he posted a 9.3 shooting percentage, so owners should probably expect more games with no points from Laughton. He's really only valuable in leagues with faceoffs (he owns a 57.7 percent success rate in the dot this season) as a category.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Off to great start•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Earning his keep•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice in win over Ottawa•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Posts three assists versus Rangers•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: New career high in goals•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Climbs depth chart to third line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...