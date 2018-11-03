Laughton hasn't scored a point in the last five games and only has four shots on goal during that stretch.

Owners shouldn't have expected all that much scoring production from Laughton anyway, but he somewhat raised expectations when he tallied four goals and five points in eight games. But the last five contests have brought him back to the mean, and actually, he's probably due for an even stronger correction. Despite the goal drought, Laughton has a 20.0 shooting percentage. Last season, he posted a 9.3 shooting percentage, so owners should probably expect more games with no points from Laughton. He's really only valuable in leagues with faceoffs (he owns a 57.7 percent success rate in the dot this season) as a category.