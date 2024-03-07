Laughton (illness) will play Thursday versus the Panthers, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Laughton missed practice Wednesday, but the illness won't cost him a game. The 29-year-old is expected to center the first line. He has five goals and seven assists over his last 11 appearances.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Under the weather•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice Sunday•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Ties career-best point streak•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Pair of points in win•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Opens scoring on power play•