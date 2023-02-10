Laughton picked up an assist in Thursday's victory over Edmonton.
Laughton has points in two of his past three contests. He's up to 30 points on the year, matching last season's total -- in 18 fewer games. The 28-year-old should have no trouble surpassing his 32-point total from 2018-19 to set a new career high.
