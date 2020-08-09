Laughton notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Laughton set up Tyler Pitlick for an empty-net goal in the third period that secured the Flyers' status as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 26-year-old Laughton had a big role in the round-robin with three goals, two helpers, five shots and a plus-4 rating in three games. He's shown fantastic chemistry with Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny on the second line -- Laughton could be a useful depth option in DFS formats.