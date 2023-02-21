Laughton picked up a pair of helpers in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Laughton set up Nicolas Deslauriers goal in the second period before assisting on Wade Allison's eventual game-winner in the third. The 28-year-old Laughton has been decently productive of late with six points (one goal, five assists) in his last eight games. He has a career-high 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) through 54 games this season while typically centering the Flyers' second line,