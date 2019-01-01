Laughton has recorded an assist in three straight games.

This is a pretty big deal for the 24-year-old, as he hasn't experienced a three-game point streak in nearly three years. Considering he averages under 14 minutes per game, Laughton's seven goals and 15 points in 38 games this season is pretty solid. Laughton owns a 1.74 points per 60 minutes average. He's also contributed 55 hits and a 59.3 faceoff win percentage. Owners could do far worse than Laughton in deeper leagues.