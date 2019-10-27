Flyers' Scott Laughton: Hurts hand blocking shot
Laughton had to leave the bench area to get his hand iced after blocking a shot in Saturday's game against Columbus, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Blocking shots with the hand is always dangerous given all the small bones in that area. Laughton won't have a long time to get over the injury with the Flyers going right back out there Sunday against the Islanders.
