Laughton signed a five-year, $15 million contract with the Flyers on Monday.

The Flyers were thinking of trading Laughton before agreeing to this contract. Laughton is now signed through the 2025-26 campaign at a modest salary. The 26-year-old is a solid two-way forward that has produced seven goals, 10 assists and 99 hits through 38 games this season. He should remain in the bottom six for the time being.