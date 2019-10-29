Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lands on IR
Laughton has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Laughton is expected to miss four weeks with a broken finger, so it was just a matter of time until he surfaced on the injured list. Once healthy, the 25-year-old will return to a middle-six role and a spot on the Flyers' penalty-killing unit.
