Laughton produced an assist, two hits and 10 PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Laughton helped out on a Joel Farabee goal in the second period. Over his last six games, Laughton has put up a goal and three helpers. The 29-year-old center is up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 13 appearances. He continues to thrive as a two-way center in a middle-six role, though he's seeing less power-play time, which makes it tough to see him matching his 43-point effort from last season.