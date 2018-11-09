Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice in win
Laughton scored in the first and third periods to help spark his team's turnaround in a 5-4 win over Arizona on Thursday.
Laughton ended a seven-goal drought, but there's more to worry about here than feel confident in. Laughton simply isn't shooting enough at this point. Since Oct. 10, he hasn't shot more than twice in a game, and when you do that, you vastly limit your chances to score. Fewer chances does not bode well in any format, so leave him alone.
