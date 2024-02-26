Laughton scored two goals, one shorthanded, and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

The veteran center opened the scoring just over two minutes into the contest en route to collecting a point in each period and producing his first multi-goal performance of the season. Laughton extended his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which he's picked up four goals and 10 points, and he's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the second straight campaign.