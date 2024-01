Laughton produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Laughton has managed three helpers over his last nine games since a multi-point effort Dec. 22 in Detroit. The 29-year-old center has been above 16 minutes of ice time in five straight games after a brief dip onto the fourth line in December. For the season, he's produced 18 points, 92 shots on net, 59 hits, 24 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 42 appearances while playing mostly as a defensive forward.