Laughton produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Laughton was listed on the fourth line for this contest but still posted 17:33 of ice time. He has a goal and two helpers over his last four outings, providing steady offense while maintaining his solid defensive play. The 29-year-old is up to one goal, eight assists, 35 shots on net, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances this season.