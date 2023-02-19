Laughton scored a goal in Philadelphia's 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Laughton found the back of the net at 15:56 of the first period to even the game at 1-1. He has 13 markers and 32 points in 53 contests in 2022-23. Laughton has tied his career highs in goals and points, which he set in 2019-20 and 2018-19 respectively.