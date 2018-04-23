Laughton lit the lamp 10 times while supplying 10 assists during 2017-18, while averaging 11:05 of ice time throughout the season.

Laughton's had a strange transition to NHL play, as after skating in 70 games for Philadelphia in 2014-15, he played primarily in the minors last season, before suiting up for 81 of 82 games in the NHL this year. During February, Laughton also was bumped off the fourth line to the third, and although his points-per-game total didn't see much of an increase, it still shows he's earning the confidence of head coach Dave Hakstol. The 10 goals also set a new career high for the 23-year-old, and he really excelled in the physical department -- his 126 hits were the second most of any Philadelphia forward, only trailing Wayne Simmonds of course. In the first round exit Laughton was also able to net his first career playoff goal, and although he'll return to Philadelphia in a contract year, he'll likely slot into the third line again next season.