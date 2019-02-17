Laughton scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Flyers' third line of Laughton, Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds combined for two goals and seven points on the afternoon, but offensive fireworks haven't been a common occurrence for the unit this season. Laughton has managed to reach new career highs in goals (eight) and points (22) through 58 games, but the 24-year-old's fantasy value remains limited by his role.