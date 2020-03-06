Laughton set up two goals in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Laughton has been remarkably hot of late -- he has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last six games and points in five of those six. He's not the most skilled, but he might be the hardest working Flyer. And that means Laughton is in the right place at the right time when the puck arrives. He's a great waiver play right now to give your team a boost.