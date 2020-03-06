Flyers' Scott Laughton: Nine points in last six games
Laughton set up two goals in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Laughton has been remarkably hot of late -- he has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last six games and points in five of those six. He's not the most skilled, but he might be the hardest working Flyer. And that means Laughton is in the right place at the right time when the puck arrives. He's a great waiver play right now to give your team a boost.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.