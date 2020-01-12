Laughton has one goal, a minus-3 rating and eight PIM in his last seven games.

Returning from a hand injury just before Thanksgiving, Laughton came back on fire with four goals and six points in eight games, but then he left the lineup again for a groin injury. He scored a goal in his return from that ailment but hasn't done anything else scoring-wise since then. Behind a career-high 14.3 shooting percentage, Laughton has five goals and 10 points in just 24 games this season, but because of his missed time due to injuries, he'll have to maintain his extremely high shooting percentage to record a third straight 10-goal campaign. He also has eight PIM, 35 shots and 55 hits in 2019-20.