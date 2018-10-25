Laughton has scored four goals and five points while winning 64.3 percent of his faceoffs, as he has remained in the lineup for the Flyers.

When Corban Knight returned healthy last week, coach Dave Hakstol faced a tough decision of whether or not to make Laughton a healthy scratch. Hakstol stuck with Laughton, who played very well in Knight's absence and has continued to do so. He is second on the team in goals and leads the Flyers in faceoff percentage. As long as he is playing like this, Laughton is likely to remain in the Flyers lineup. Owners in deeper leagues should follow suit.