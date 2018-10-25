Flyers' Scott Laughton: Off to great start
Laughton has scored four goals and five points while winning 64.3 percent of his faceoffs, as he has remained in the lineup for the Flyers.
When Corban Knight returned healthy last week, coach Dave Hakstol faced a tough decision of whether or not to make Laughton a healthy scratch. Hakstol stuck with Laughton, who played very well in Knight's absence and has continued to do so. He is second on the team in goals and leads the Flyers in faceoff percentage. As long as he is playing like this, Laughton is likely to remain in the Flyers lineup. Owners in deeper leagues should follow suit.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Earning his keep•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice in win over Ottawa•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Posts three assists versus Rangers•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: New career high in goals•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Climbs depth chart to third line•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Takes minus-3 rating in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.