Laughton will enter Thursday's game against the Capitals on a five-game point streak.

The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists -- one in each game -- during the streak. It's, by far, the most productive five-game stretch from an offensive standpoint for Laughton this season. Behind this streak, Laughton now has 11 goals and 27 points with a minus-4 rating in 69 games this season.