Laughton scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Laughton snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The center's lack of production has gotten him on head coach John Tortorella's bad side lately -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in five of the last six games, including Saturday. Laughton is at six goals, 21 points, 115 shots on net, 83 hits, 33 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances while playing in a bottom-six role for much of the campaign.