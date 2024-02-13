Laughton scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Laughton set up a Travis Konecny tally in the second period and then added the game-winning goal in the third. With three points over his last two outings, Laughton is quickly putting a recent seven-game slump in the rear-view mirror. The 29-year-old center is up to 23 points, 116 shots on net, 84 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances.