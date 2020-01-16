Laughton managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Laughton set up Tyler Pitlick's wraparound goal at 12:43 of the second period. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Laughton, who has only 11 points, 38 shots and 62 hits in 27 contests this season. He had 32 points last season, but an injury-plagued campaign 2019-20 has limited his effectiveness.