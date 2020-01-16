Flyers' Scott Laughton: Picks up helper Wednesday
Laughton managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Laughton set up Tyler Pitlick's wraparound goal at 12:43 of the second period. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Laughton, who has only 11 points, 38 shots and 62 hits in 27 contests this season. He had 32 points last season, but an injury-plagued campaign 2019-20 has limited his effectiveness.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.