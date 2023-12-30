Laughton notched a shorthanded assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Laughton has warmed up late in December with three points over his last three games. The 29-year-old came in on a rush chance, and Travis Konecny collected the rebound before banking in a shot. Laughton is up to 16 points, 79 shots on net, 51 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances. He's got some work to do to challenge last year's career-best production of 43 points in 78 contests, but he should remain a key two-way forward for the Flyers.