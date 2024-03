Laughton scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Both points came in the second period, spotting the Flyers a 2-0 lead that quickly slipped away in the wild affair. The streaky Laughton is heating up again, collecting three goals and five points in the last five games, and on the season the 29-year-old is up to 13 goals and 37 points through 73 contests.