Laughton notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Laughton was initially credited with the game-tying goal with 2:05 left in regulation, but he had to settle for a secondary assist after a scoring change. It still gave Laughton six points in his last six games, a span in which he's been held off the scoresheet only once. The 28-year-old forward is up to seven tallies, nine helpers, 70 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-12 rating through 32 contests. He has more shorthanded points (five) than power-play points (four) this year -- that defensive responsibility makes him a key part of head coach John Tortorella's structure.