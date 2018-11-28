Laughton posted two assists and four hits in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored a pair of goals on Nov. 8, but then went seven games without a point until Tuesday. Prior to the two-goal night, Laughton also went seven games without a point. Owners should expect Laughton to go through scoring droughts like that all season, but he does have six goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games. In deeper leagues, he may be of some use, especially for the hits category.