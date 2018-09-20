Laughton recorded three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 6-4 preseason victory over the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Flyers fourth line worked to near perfection, recording the team's first three goals of the contest. Laughton picked up secondary assists on the first two scores and then the primary assist on the third goal. The Flyers are obviously still tinkering with their lines, but regardless of who he plays with, Laughton appears poised to build upon his career-best 10 goals and 20 points from last season.