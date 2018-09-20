Flyers' Scott Laughton: Posts three assists versus Rangers
Laughton recorded three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 6-4 preseason victory over the Rangers on Wednesday.
The Flyers fourth line worked to near perfection, recording the team's first three goals of the contest. Laughton picked up secondary assists on the first two scores and then the primary assist on the third goal. The Flyers are obviously still tinkering with their lines, but regardless of who he plays with, Laughton appears poised to build upon his career-best 10 goals and 20 points from last season.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: New career high in goals•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Climbs depth chart to third line•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Takes minus-3 rating in win•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Snaps 21-game goal drought•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Registers three shots in loss•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Three shots in loss to Wild•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...