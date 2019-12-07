Flyers' Scott Laughton: Pots game-winner
Laughton scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
He banged home the rebound on a Kevin Hayes shot with just under five minutes left in the third period, and Ottawa couldn't find an equalizer. Despite a third-line assignment and little power-play time, Laughton has been very productive since fully recovering from a broken finger, scoring four goals and six points in the last six games.
