Laughton scored a goal on his only shot and led the team with five hits in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Laughton snuck a shot just inside the post to the glove side of Ilya Samsonov, pulling the Flyers to within 4-3 midway through the third period. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a productive run over the past week, collecting two goals and three assists across six games. Laughton has 15 points with a plus-9 rating in 21 games this season.